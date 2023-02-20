 Skip to main content
Man charged with violating order of protection during dispute in Westmoreland

  Updated
A Marcy man is accused of violating an order of protection during an altercation in Marcy.

WESTMORELAND, N.Y. – A Marcy man is facing charges after allegedly confronting someone who had an order of protection against him and punching them in the face.

Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says 47-year-old Craig Van Hatten punched the victim during a dispute that happened around 12:30 a.m. on Shed Road on Feb. 18.

Following the investigation, Van Hatten was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a felony, and a harassment violation.

Van Hatten was processed at the sheriff’s office building and remanded to the Oneida County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.

