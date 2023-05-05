Man convicted in Old Forge murder will get new trial

A Rochester man who was convicted of murder after shooting a retired firefighter in Old Forge in 2020 will get a new trial.
A decision by the New York State Supreme Court’s Appellate Division unanimously reversed the conviction of Steven Swanton because the judge failed to charge, or instruct, the jury on the defense of justification.
Swanton’s attorney can make an application for bail, which, if granted, will free Swanton until the next trial.
Swanton was convicted of fatally shooting 50-year-old Scott Krempler, of Putnam County, during an argument over Labor Day Weekend at Swanton’s seasonal home on Dan Bar Acres Road. William Robertello, 55, of Oriskany, was also shot during the incident but survived.
In December of 2021, Swanton was sentenced to 45 years to life in prison.