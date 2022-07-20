Man facing charges after police find him driving stolen truck in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police arrested a man on Tuesday following the theft of a dump truck and forklift from a lot on North Genesee Street.
After the theft was reported to police Tuesday morning, the truck with the attached trailer and forklift was spotted on Oriskany Street near Schuyler Street around 4:30 p.m.
Officers stopped the vehicle on Whitesboro Street and the driver, 43-year-old Jason Morey, was taken into custody. While searching Morey, police say officers also found a glass tube containing suspected crack cocaine.
The catalytic converters had also been removed from the truck, according to police.
Morey was charged with criminal possession of stolen property and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Police are still investigating the original theft of the truck and the converters.