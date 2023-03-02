Man facing drug charges after Utica police find crack cocaine during traffic stop

UTICA, N.Y. – A man was arrested Wednesday night after police found crack cocaine during a traffic stop in West Utica.
Jason Welch, 50, was stopped around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Jason and Parker streets for alleged traffic violations.
Officers recognized Welch from previous incidents and saw drug-related items in plain view. Based on this, the officers ordered Welch out of the vehicle and conducted a search. Police say a felony amount of crack cocaine was found inside.
Welch was arrested and taken to the police station to be processed. The drugs were also tested at the station.
Welch was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance as well as multiple vehicle and traffic violations.