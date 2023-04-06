 Skip to main content
Man facing gun, drug charges after violating order of protection in Utica

Cheval Gilmore

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is accused of violating an order of protection during a domestic dispute on the 1600 block of Taylor Avenue Wednesday night.

Utica police headed to the scene around 9:15 p.m. after receiving a report about a man hitting a woman and threatening her with a gun.

When police arrived, they were met by a nude man, later identified as 39-year-old Cheval Gilmore, who refused to cooperate with their investigation.

The officers heard a female voice coming from the back of the home and spotted a gun on the floor next to the Gilmore, which turned out to be a defaced .45 caliber handgun.

Gilmore gun arrest in Utica

As the officers continued to ask questions, Gilmore became more aggressive, however, after a brief struggle, they were able to detain him and continue the investigation.

A quantity of suspected cocaine allegedly belonging to Gilmore was also found in the home.

Gilmore was ultimately charged with three counts of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal contempt and three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

