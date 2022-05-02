Man facing several charges after allegedly breaking into home in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD, N.Y. – A man is facing several charges after allegedly breaking into the home of a person who had an order of protection against him in Brookfield.
According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Fredrick Canfield forced his way into a residence on State Route 8 around 10 p.m. on April 28. Canfield allegedly had a gun with him and became physical with the resident before stealing property and fleeing the scene.
Authorities searched Madison, Chenango and Otsego counties before eventually locating Canfield and taking him into custody.
He’s charged with:
- First-degree burglary
- Criminal contempt
- Criminal mischief
- Petit larceny
- Endangering the welfare of a child
- Criminal possession of a weapon
- Harassment
Canfield was remanded to the Madison County jail in lieu of $20,000 cash bail.