Man from Dominican Republic admits to selling cocaine in Utica after returning to U.S. illegally

  • Updated
  • 0
Department of Justice

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – A man from the Dominican Republic, who was in the United States illegally, has pleaded guilty to selling cocaine in the Utica area.

Jose Campusano, 38, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for selling drugs and re-entering the country illegally.

Campusano was deported in 2009 and admitted to returning to the U.S. without permission.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Campusano sold cocaine at least six separate times while living in the Utica area.

In addition to prison time, Campusano faces a fine of up to $1 million and a parole period of three years to life.

According the DOJ, deportation proceeding will happen separately in immigration court. That judge will determine Campusano's immigration consequences, if any.

