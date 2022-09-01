Man hit by car while riding bicycle on Route 233 expected to survive, sheriff says

WESTMORELAND, N.Y. – A 59-year-old man was severely hurt Wednesday night after he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle on State Route 233 in Westmoreland.
According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, Benjamin David was riding his bike south when he entered the road from the shoulder and was hit by a Honda Civic driven by a 16-year-old from Rome.
David was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center to be treated for injuries authorities say are severe but not life-threatening.
The crash is being investigated by the sheriff’s office’s Criminal Investigations Unit.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Investigator Rick Stanek at 315-765-2725.