Man hospitalized for mental health evaluation following domestic dispute in New Hartford

  • Updated
  • 0
New Hartford Police Department

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A man was arrested in New Hartford on Wednesday after police were called to the Hillside Garden Apartments for a domestic dispute that had become physical.

Police arrived at the apartment complex around 3:20 p.m. to find the victim and her children safely outside.

The suspect, 40-year-old Benjamin Reed, had locked himself inside the apartment.

Law enforcement spent more than an hour trying to speak with Reed before calling a mental health counselor to the scene. The counselor was able to reach Reed on the phone and he allowed the officers inside the apartment.

After Reed was taken into custody, he was transported to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Police say Reed is expected to be charged with criminal contempt for violating a court order during the altercation.

