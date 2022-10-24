Man in custody after more than 11-hour standoff in the town of Floyd

TOWN OF FLOYD, N.Y. -- James Damuth, 45, is in custody after a more than 11-hour standoff in the town Of Floyd Sunday night.
Before 11 p.m., the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was called to 7522 Camroden Road in response to a noise complaint. According to the sheriff, when the deputy on duty approached the door, an individual answered and pointed what appeared to be a gun at him.
The sheriff says the deputy was able to safely retreat and call for backup. That’s when the SWAT team and negotiators were called in.
The sheriff says the situation was contained to the residence and there was no danger to the public, but an alert was sent to notify residents on their cell phones. The sheriff's office advised the public to stay clear of the area until the situation was resolved.
The sheriff says a search warrant was issued so that investigators could look for the weapon displayed during the encounter. The investigation revealed the weapon being pointed toward the deputy was a BB gun. No other weapons were located in the residence.
Damuth was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon and was held at the Oneida County jail pending arraignment. The sheriff says the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.
An Extreme Risk Protection Order was filed against Damuth and served at the time of arrest.