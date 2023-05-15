 Skip to main content
Man indicted in case of Sauquoit woman who died after she was found lying in road seriously injured

  • Updated
Arrest in Staring death

CHADWICKS, N.Y. – A man has been charged in connection with the death of 30-year-old Martha Staring, who was found lying on the road seriously injured in Chadwicks this past fall.

On Nov. 30, a passerby called 911 after finding Staring on Elm Street near Brooks Lane around 10 p.m.

Staring, who was from Sauquoit, died from her injuries on Dec. 9.

After a months-long investigation by New Hartford police and the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office, a grand jury handed over an indictment late last week.

On May 11, Alexander Chlus, 30, was indicted for leaving the scene of an incident without reporting it, a D felony.

Chlus surrendered himself to Oneida County Court on Monday. He was released on his own recognizance following his arraignment.

