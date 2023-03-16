Man indicted on charges related to 2021 vehicle theft in town of Laurens

LAURENS, N.Y. – A Chenango County man was recently indicted for a vehicle theft that happened in 2021.
According to the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Bret Vanvalkenburgh, of Bainbridge, broke into a home in the town of Laurens on June 29, 2021, stole a set of keys and then took the victim’s Chevy Trax.
The vehicle was later found abandoned in Sidney.
Following a lengthy investigation, an Otsego County grand jury indicted Vanvalkenburgh on the charges of burglary and grand larceny.
At the time of the indictment, Vanvalkenburgh was already being held in Delaware County Correctional Facility on unrelated charges. He was taken to Otsego County Court to be arraigned on March 13. The judge set $1,000 cash bail and $10,000 bond. Vanvalkenburgh was then returned to the Delaware County jail.