Man involved in Utica barbershop murder case arrested following domestic dispute in Remsen

REMSEN, N.Y. – A man who was sentenced in April for his involvement in a murder at a Utica barbershop in 2021 was arrested over the weekend following a domestic dispute in Remsen.
Christian Rodriguez, 32, pleaded guilty to conspiracy in the murder of Lemeke Pittman and was sentenced to time served and a period of supervised release.
On Oct. 2, Rodriguez was arrested after allegedly getting in a physical fight at a home in Remsen.
Rodriguez was charged with aggravated family offense, a felony, as well as criminal mischief, unlawful imprisonment and harassment.
He was held in the Oneida County jail ahead of his arraignment.
The two other men convicted in Pittman’s murder, Jaleak Scarborough and Hakim Muhammad, were both sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. Rodriguez testified against them both at trial.