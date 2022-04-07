Man involved in Utica barbershop murder sentenced to time served

UTICA, N.Y. – One of three men involved in a Utica murder was sentenced to time served in Oneida County Court Thursday morning.
Christian Rodriguez was charged with second-degree conspiracy in the death of Lemeke Pittman, who was fatally shot at a Utica barbershop in May of 2021.
On Tuesday, April 5, Jaleak Scarborough and Hakim Muhammad were both convicted of murder in Pittman’s death.
Rodriguez was arrested in August of 2021, and has been in the Oneida County jail since. As part of his plea, he testified against Scarborough and Muhammad, and pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of fifth-degree conspiracy.
Rodriguez testified that Scarborough put a gun in his pocket and left the car they were riding around in before running back to the vehicle 10 to 15 minutes later. He also admitted to giving Scarborough clothing to wear after the crime.
“I think that it was important for the jury to hear the testimony of an individual who was with both of the defendants the day that this occurred. I think Rodriguez gave a perspective that was important for the jury in order for them to make their ultimate decision on this case,” said William Barry, Oneida County assistant district attorney.
Rodriguez will be released from custody Thursday.
Scarborough and Muhammad will be sentenced in May.