Man on Oneida County's Top 10 Most Wanted list arrested in New Hartford

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – One of Oneida County’s Top 10 Most Wanted fugitives was arrested in New Hartford on Wednesday with the help of the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Andrew Relf, 35, had a warrant out for criminal possession of a controlled substance charges.
According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Relf was arrested around 9 a.m at the Rodeway Inn on New Hartford Street. He was arraigned on the drug charges and a weapons charge, according to the sheriff's office.
Relf is being held without bail at the Oneida County jail.