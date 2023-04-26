Man pulls out shotgun during argument with neighbors at Michael Walsh Apartments in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A man who lives at Michael Walsh Apartments in Utica was arrested Tuesday after allegedly threatening his neighbors with a shotgun.
Officers were called to the apartment complex at 7:25 p.m. for a report of menacing.
When they arrived, police found 38-year-old Richard Fritz on the fourth floor holding a shotgun. The officers ordered him to drop the gun and he complied immediately. Fritz was arrested without issue.
Police spoke with witnesses who said Fritz pulled out the gun during an argument with several other residents in the building, causing them to fear for their safety.
Following the investigation, Fritz was charged with three counts of menacing and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.