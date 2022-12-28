Man roaming around Utica with machete off his meds, UPD chief says

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say the man walking around the city with a machete on Tuesday was off of his medications and making incoherent statements, which led to a five-hour standoff on Cottage Place.
The man, whose name has not been released, is still undergoing a mental health evaluation following Tuesday’s events.
Utica Police Chief Mark Williams says the man was waving the machete around and causing property damage, which could have escalated the situation had his team not handled it the way they did.
“The fact that this individual is alive, a lot of things went right. I’ve got to give credit to Capt. James Holt – he took command of the situation. Not only is Jim in charge of the uniform patrol division, but he's also our SWAT commander and he slowed it down - very methodically went through a ton of different procedures to try and safeguard this person's life as well as the public and the officers,” Williams said.
It all started at 11:30 a.m. when police received reports of a man walking on State Street with a machete. Officers tried to get the man to speak with them, but he would not cooperate. They even used pepper guns and deployed a Taser six times, but the man ultimately made it to the house on Cottage Place.
For the next several hours, police and SWAT members tried to convince the man to come outside, even calling in his family members to help sway him. Tear gas was released inside the house several times before they were finally able to safely take the man into custody just before 5 p.m.
Felony criminal mischief charges are expected in this case but no formal charges were made as of Wednesday evening.