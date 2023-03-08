Man sent for mental health evaluation after shooting rifle at ceiling in New Hartford home

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A New Hartford man was sent for a mental health evaluation after he allegedly shot a gun into the ceiling of a home early Tuesday morning while a woman was also inside the house.
Officers responded to Sherrill Lane around 1:30 a.m. for a report of an emotionally disturbed person.
There they found the 49-year-old man who appeared to have fired one shot from a rifle into the ceiling. No one was injured, but based on his actions, the man was transported to a local hospital for a psychological evaluation.
An Extreme Protection Order investigation was also launched and all firearms were seized from the home.
Police say there is a pending reckless endangerment charge against the man upon his release from the hospital.
He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date regarding the protection order.