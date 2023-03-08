 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man sent for mental health evaluation after shooting rifle at ceiling in New Hartford home

  • Updated
  • 0
New Hartford Police Department

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A New Hartford man was sent for a mental health evaluation after he allegedly shot a gun into the ceiling of a home early Tuesday morning while a woman was also inside the house.

Officers responded to Sherrill Lane around 1:30 a.m. for a report of an emotionally disturbed person.

There they found the 49-year-old man who appeared to have fired one shot from a rifle into the ceiling. No one was injured, but based on his actions, the man was transported to a local hospital for a psychological evaluation.

An Extreme Protection Order investigation was also launched and all firearms were seized from the home.

Police say there is a pending reckless endangerment charge against the man upon his release from the hospital.

He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date regarding the protection order.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you