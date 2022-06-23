Man sentenced on gun charge following shooting death of Utica teen

UTICA, N.Y. – One of two people charged in a fatal shooting in Utica in 2020 has been sentenced to eight years in prison for criminal possession of a weapon.
Charles Phillips was initially charged with second-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Jah’zeir Johnson, who was shot and killed on City Street in December of 2020.
He pleaded guilty to the gun charge in April and was sentenced Thursday.
Charisma Hunt, who was also charged in Johnson’s death, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. In May, she was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Hunt originally agreed to a plea deal that would have carried only a five-year sentence, but she violated the terms of her cooperation agreement.