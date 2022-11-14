Man sentenced to prison for distributing fentanyl in Utica area in 2021

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – A Utica man was sentenced to 33 months in prison last week for fentanyl conspiracy and distribution in and around the city last year.
Daequon Perkins, 26, pleaded guilty to distributing a fentanyl mixture and possessing 40 grams or more of the substance with the intent to distribute it.
Perkins admitted that in May of 2021, he and others agreed to distribute the fentanyl mixture to customers in the Utica area. He also told prosecutors that on May 27, 2021, he sold about 2 grams of the substance in Utica.
Following his nearly three-year sentence, Perkins will be under supervised release for four years. He was also ordered to pay a $200 special assessment.