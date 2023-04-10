 Skip to main content
Man shot multiple times on Lenox Avenue in Utica expected to survive

  • Updated
  • 0

Utica police are searching for a suspect after a male was shot on Lenox Avenue on Easter Sunday.

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened on Lenox Avenue early Sunday morning.

When police were called to the 1200 block around 4:30 a.m., they found a male with multiple gunshot wounds to his legs and hands. Police say a vehicle drove by and someone inside shot at the man several times.

Utica Police Department

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center for treatment. Police say he is expected to survive.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 315-223-3556 or leave a tip with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

