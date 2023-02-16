Man shot on Hobart Street in Utica; police still searching for suspect

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are looking for the person who shot a man on Hobart Street early Thursday morning.
Emergency responders were called to the 1200 block of Elm Street around 5 a.m. where they found a man sitting on the steps of a house suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper thigh.
The victim told police he was shot near Hobart and Steuben streets. When officers checked the scene, they found three spent shell casings on the 100 block of Hobart Street.
The man was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center to be treated. Police say his injuries are not life-threatening.
As police continue to search for the suspect, they are asking anyone who may have information about this incident to call the department at 315-223-3556 or leave an anonymous tip with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.