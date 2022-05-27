Man stabbed 3 times inside Oneida Square deli; UPD searching for suspect

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are looking for a suspect after a man was stabbed three times at a deli on Oneida Street Friday afternoon.
Police say the victim was stabbed in the upper body with an unknown sharp instrument. It happened inside the Double Delish Deli just after 3 p.m.
Investigators are still looking for the weapon and the suspect.
“At this point, we don't have any suspects in custody or any information, that's part of the investigation. We are canvassing the area for witnesses and surveillance video as we speak,” Sgt. Mike Curley said at the scene right after the incident.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
Anyone with information that could help with this investigation can contact UPD at 315-223-3510.