Man wanted on four counts of rape of a child arrested in Rome

UTICA, N.Y. – A man wanted on rape charges out of Columbia County was found at a hotel in Rome on Feb. 6.
The Hudson Police Department requested the help of the Utica division of the U.S. Marshal’s New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force to locate Jamel Brandow, who had a warrant out for his arrest for failure to appear at his court date.
Brandow was originally charged in Columbia County with four counts of first-degree rape involving a child less than 11 years old. Authorities say he also failed to appear in court regarding a robbery charge.
The investigation led the task force to Rome, where they located Brandow while conducting surveillance at a local hotel.
Detectives from the Hudson Police Department went to Utica to get Brandow and transfer him back to Columbia County to face his charges.