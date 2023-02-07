 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man wanted on four counts of rape of a child arrested in Rome

  • Updated
  • 0
Brando

UTICA, N.Y. – A man wanted on rape charges out of Columbia County was found at a hotel in Rome on Feb. 6.

The Hudson Police Department requested the help of the Utica division of the U.S. Marshal’s New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force to locate Jamel Brandow, who had a warrant out for his arrest for failure to appear at his court date.

Brandow was originally charged in Columbia County with four counts of first-degree rape involving a child less than 11 years old. Authorities say he also failed to appear in court regarding a robbery charge.

The investigation led the task force to Rome, where they located Brandow while conducting surveillance at a local hotel.

Detectives from the Hudson Police Department went to Utica to get Brandow and transfer him back to Columbia County to face his charges.

Recommended for you