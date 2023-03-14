Man who allegedly threatened people with long gun arrested in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A man who allegedly threatened people with a long gun in Utica Monday evening is now facing charges.
Utica police officers were called to a home on the 1600 block of Elm Street around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a man with a gun.
Witnesses at the scene told police that a man came to the door and asked to speak with someone in the house. When the front door was opened, the suspect allegedly showed a long gun inside a duffel bag and pointed it at the victims who then slammed the door. No one was injured.
The suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Deronn Pool, of Utica, went into a vehicle parked on the road. When police approached the vehicle to speak with Pool, officers noticed the duffle bag on the back seat.
The victims wanted to pursue charges, so police arrested Pool and were able to search the vehicle. They found the weapon inside the duffel bag and seized it.
Pool was taken to the police station where he was charged with second-degree menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.