 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland,
Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In
Pennsylvania, Northern Wayne county.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the evening commute today or the Wednesday morning
commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Steady snow, with periods of heavy snowfall
rates up to 1 to 2 inches per hour are expected this afternoon.
The snow will linger tonight with some lake enhancement into
Wednesday. Gusty northwest winds through Wednesday will create
blowing and drifting snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit
www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic
conditions.

&&

Man who allegedly threatened people with long gun arrested in Utica

  • Updated
  • 0
Deronn Pool mug

UTICA, N.Y. – A man who allegedly threatened people with a long gun in Utica Monday evening is now facing charges.

Utica police officers were called to a home on the 1600 block of Elm Street around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a man with a gun.

Witnesses at the scene told police that a man came to the door and asked to speak with someone in the house. When the front door was opened, the suspect allegedly showed a long gun inside a duffel bag and pointed it at the victims who then slammed the door. No one was injured.

The suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Deronn Pool, of Utica, went into a vehicle parked on the road. When police approached the vehicle to speak with Pool, officers noticed the duffle bag on the back seat.

Pool arrest shotgun

The victims wanted to pursue charges, so police arrested Pool and were able to search the vehicle. They found the weapon inside the duffel bag and seized it.

Pool was taken to the police station where he was charged with second-degree menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.