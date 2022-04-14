Man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in fatal boat crash on Fourth Lake sentenced

HERKIMER, N.Y. – The Old Forge man who admitted to drunkenly operating a ski boat that led to a fatal crash with a pontoon boat on Fourth Lake in 2020 was sentenced in Herkimer County Court Thursday.
In January, Carter Lawrence, 23, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault and boating while intoxicated.
He was sentenced Thursday to 10-and-a-half years on the manslaughter charge, four years for assault and one year for boating while intoxicated. The sentences will be served concurrently.
The 2020 crash killed 66-year-old Jim Pappert, of Batavia, and injured four others, including a child who is still recovering from serious injuries.
Carter spoke at the sentencing hearing, apologizing to the victims’ families for his actions.