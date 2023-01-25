 Skip to main content
Man with outstanding warrant taken into custody in Rome

  • Updated
  • 0

Police say a Rome man was resisting arrest outside of the Marshall's Plaza Tuesday afternoon.

ROME, N.Y. – A man who was wanted on an outstanding warrant was taken into custody near Freedom Plaza in Rome Tuesday afternoon after initially resisting arrest.

Police say Matthew Crossway, 30, had an outstanding warrant for criminal possession of a weapon. Officers found Crossway near the plaza on Erie Boulevard West and say he refused to cooperate. He was also in possession of a broken arrow at the time, according to police.

After a brief struggle, Crossway was taken into custody and sent to the Oneida County jail.

Rome police car

