Man with warrants from multiple law enforcement agencies arrested in Whitesboro

WHITESBORO, N.Y. – A man with multiple warrants out for his arrest was finally taken into custody on Wednesday by Whitesboro Police Department.
While patrolling, an officer spotted 32-year-old Corey Phillips walking in the parking lot of a business near Westmoreland Street and Oriskany Boulevard.
The officer recognized Phillips from previous encounters and knew he had multiple active warrants. Police say when Phillips was approached by the officer, he initially provided a fake name. After further investigation, he was identified and arrested. He was charged with criminal impersonation and obstructing government administration.
Phillips’ other warrants were from New York Mills Police Department, New Hartford Police Department, New York State Police and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
After he was processed in Whitesboro, Phillips was turned over to New Hartford police to be arraigned on a petit larceny warrant.