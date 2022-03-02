Man, woman shot during confrontation with state police in Dutchess County

FISHKILL, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities are investigating after a man and a woman were shot and injured during a confrontation with police officers in the town of Fishkill in Dutchess County.
New York state police say officers from the Fishkill police were investigating a domestic dispute on Sunday when a 29-year-old man approached them with a knife.
Police said the man ignored the officers’ commands to drop the knife. They say the man was shot while he fought with the officers.
A 30-year-old woman also was shot. The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The woman was hospitalized in stable condition. The officers were not injured.