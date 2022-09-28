Marcy man faces 5 years in prison for sending woman threatening letter

ALBANY, N.Y. – A Marcy man faces up to five years in prison for mailing a threatening letter to a woman in Ballston Spa last year.
Richard Hileman, 39, pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to mailing a threatening communication to the woman in September of 2021.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Hileman threatened the woman after she ended a romantic relationship with him.
The DOJ says Hileman wrote, in part, “I have 2 different guns and a vest...” and “I told you before if you left me someone will pay people don't really know me once I set my mind it’s set if you contact anyone it will not be nice.” Hileman further wrote, in part, “...if you contact the jail or police your lovely kids won't have a mother I swear on my dead son they can't keep me forever I’ll get out one day.”
Hileman faces a maximum five-year prison term with up to three years of supervised release. He will be sentenced at a later date.