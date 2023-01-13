Marcy man found guilty of sexually abusing girl under 13

A Marcy man was convicted Thursday of sexually abusing a girl under the age of 13 following an investigation that started in 2021.
Eric Maine was found guilty of two counts of first-degree rape, three counts of first-degree criminal sexual act and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
The Oneida County Child Advocacy Center started to investigate Maine after sex abuse allegations were made in March 2021.
Following the investigation, the case went to a grand jury and Maine was indicted.
He faces five to 25 years in prison on each of the five sex abuse charges he was convicted of. Sentencing is scheduled for March 16.