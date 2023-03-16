Marcy man sentenced to 24 years in prison for sexually abusing young girl

A Marcy man convicted of sexually abusing a young girl has been sentenced to 24 years in prison.

In January, Eric Maine was found guilty of three counts of criminal sexual act, two counts of rape and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Maine abused his victim from 2016 to 2020. She was under 11 when the abuse started.

The investigation into Maine’s abuse started when allegations were reported in March of 2021.

Following a lengthy investigation, evidence was presented to a grand jury and Maine was indicted and arrested.