Members of drug trafficking ring admit to distributing fentanyl in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Two men pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to their part in distributing fentanyl in Utica through a drug trafficking ring.
Ivan Jose Rodriguez, 46, admitted to possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute and money laundering. He told federal prosecutors that from May 2020 to October 2021, he and his co-conspirators acquired 3 kilograms of fentanyl and sold it in and around Utica. Rodriguez also admitted that he used drug money to buy numerous vehicles, including a 2021 BMW.
Another member of the drug ring, 37-year-old Eric Ares, pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute as well as conspiracy to possess and distribute the drug. Ares admitted that during the same time period from 2020 to 2021, he made numerous trips to New York City to buy the fentanyl and drove it back to Utica where he and others distributed it. During one trip in September of 2021, Ares admitted to transporting 3 kilograms back to Utica.
Both Rodriguez and Ares are facing 10 years to life in prison and fines of up to $10 million.
The two are scheduled to be sentenced on April 6, 2023.