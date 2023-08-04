 Skip to main content
Menacing Investigation Leads to Arrest in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica Police were called to the 1100 block of Elm Street early Wednesday morning regarding a menacing investigation involving a box cutter. 

"Upon arrival they met the victim who stated that a party whom they were familiar with held a box cutter to their neck and threatened them.  The victim then pointed out the suspect, who was still on scene, and the party was detained without incident," police said. 

Melton Spinks, 53, of Utica was taken to the Utica Police Department, and at the end of the investigation, police said that Spinks was charged with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon. 

