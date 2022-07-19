Meth, heroin, gun found during traffic stop in Oneida; 2 arrested

ONEIDA, N.Y. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after finding various narcotics and a loaded firearm during a traffic stop in Oneida Monday night.
The Narcotics Unit stopped a vehicle on Lenox Avenue around 10 p.m. in an attempt to arrest the driver, 38-year-old Diane Clark, of Durhamville, who had a warrant for previous charges.
During the stop, deputies found probable cause to search the vehicle, where they found methamphetamine, suspected MDMA, mushrooms, heroin, Suboxone, marijuana, drug packaging materials, metal knuckles and a loaded 9mm Ruger handgun.
Clark and her passenger, 25-year-old Evan Colvin, of Morrisville, were both arrested and charged with four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, five counts of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm and criminally using drug paraphernalia.
Colvin was remanded to the Madison County jail without bail and Clark was remanded on $15,000 cash bail or $30,000 bond.