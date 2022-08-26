Missouri woman charged with arson following fire at Motel 6 in Oriskany

ORISKANY, N.Y. – A Missouri woman was arrested Friday and charged with arson following a fire at the Motel 6 in Oriskany on Saturday, Aug. 20.
Fire crews were called to the motel after the owner reported fire and smoke in the main entrance.
The motel, which is currently under renovation, was about 70% full at the time of the fire. Several people were evaluated at the scene and one person was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
After authorities reviewed security footage, they determined the fire was suspicious and began searching for a female suspect.
On Thursday, an arrest warrant was issued for 36-year-old Crystal Newbold. She was located in the village of Waterloo on Friday and arrested with the help of the Waterloo Police Department and Seneca County Sheriff’s Office.
Newbold is charged with felony arson and criminal mischief.
She was remanded to the Oneida County jail to await arraignment.