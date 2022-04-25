Mistrial declared for second man accused in Oneida Castle murder

UTICA, N.Y. – A mistrial was declared in the case of Travon Golden, one of two men accused in an Oneida Castle murder in August of 2020.
Golden, of Canandaigua, and Romero Collier, of Syracuse, were both accused of murdering Tyler McBain at his home in a robbery-turned-murder.
Golden’s trial started April 11, and the jury started deliberating on April 20. The following day, a mistrial was declared because the jury was deadlocked.
No new court dates have been set.
Collier was convicted of murder in his trial in September. He was sentenced to life in prison.