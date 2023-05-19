 Skip to main content
Mohawk man accused of sexually exploiting a child

ALBANY, N.Y. – A man from the village of Mohawk was arrested and charged in federal court Friday with the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Andrew Edick, a registered sex offender, is accused of videotaping a child’s private parts and sharing the recording over social media in August of 2022. He also allegedly shared numerous child pornography videos on the same social media platform.

Edick appeared in court Friday and was detained after reserving his right to seek a detention hearing at a later date.

If convicted, Edick faces 15 - 30 years in prison.

The investigation was a multi-agency effort through Project Safe Childhood.

