Mohawk police investigating stabbing on East Main Street

MOHAWK, N.Y. – Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed on East Main Street in Mohawk Wednesday afternoon.
The woman was rushed to the hospital just after the emergency responders arrived at the apartment complex around 2:30 p.m.
Mohawk Police Chief Joseph Malone told NEWSChannel 2 there were several witnesses at the scene that officers interviewed after the incident.
Malone says multiple agencies are working together to find a suspect.
“We are working with the Herkimer County District Attorney’s Office, state police and Herkimer police. At this point, we don't have a suspect. It's in the initial stage,” he said.
Police believe the stabbing happened in the front apartment of the multi-unit building.