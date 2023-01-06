Mohawk stabbing victim dies

MOHAWK, N.Y. – The victim from the Mohawk incident that occurred on Wednesday passed away Friday evening, according to State Police.
LaPlante ,26, was rushed to St. Elizabeth Medical Center just after emergency responders arrived at the apartment complex at 30 East Main Street around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. According to police, she was stabbed multiple times in the chest.
The suspect, 21-year-old Taylor Goodhines, has been charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Upgraded charges are pending.
Mohawk Police Chief, Joseph Malone told NEWSChannel 2 several witnesses were interviewed after the crime.
Police believe the stabbing happened in the front apartment of the multi-unit building. They also say Goodhines lives nearby at 70 East Main Street.
Goodhines is being held at the Herkimer County jail on $150,000 cash bail or $300,000 bond.