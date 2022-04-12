Molinaro talks to UPD about bail reform's impact on community

UTICA, N.Y. – Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, who is running for the 19th Congressional District seat, visited Utica Tuesday to talk with law enforcement about bail reform.
Utica Police Chief Mark Williams, other command staff and members of the police union joined Molinaro to discuss local issues in the community and the impact bail reform has had on the city of Utica.
In the recent state budget, some bail reform rollbacks were included, like changes to discovery laws and allowing judges more discretion when setting bail. However, Molinaro and many other members of law enforcement are still pushing for further changes.