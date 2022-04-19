 Skip to main content
Montgomery County woman arrested after 20 animals found dead on farm

  Updated
  • 0

CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. – A Montgomery County woman is facing animal cruelty charges after the sheriff’s office investigated a complaint of negligence on her farm.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were called to check on the welfare of a cow that was reportedly “near death” on 85-year-old Carolee Start’s farm in Canajoharie. When deputies arrived to investigate, they discovered the cow had died.

Upon further investigation, the sheriff’s office found more than 20 cattle and a donkey were dead on the property.

Authorities then seized 61 live animals, including 40 cattle, 13 donkeys and eight miniature horses. All of the animals were relocated to be evaluated.

Investigators say the animals were underfed and had trouble walking.

Start is facing charges under agriculture and markets law.

