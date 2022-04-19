Montgomery County woman arrested after 20 animals found dead on farm

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Northern Wayne and Susquehanna counties. In New York, Broome, Delaware, Otsego, Northern Oneida, Cortland, Tompkins, Chenango, Tioga, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chemung, Schuyler and Steuben counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs will be more susceptible to being blown down due to the recent heavy snowfall. Additional power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&