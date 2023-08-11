Morning Stabbing in Utica Sends 1 to the Hospital

UTICA, N.Y. -- A morning stabbing took place on the 700 block of Blandina Street on Friday.

The stabbing victim was a female, and she suffered a large laceration to her lower back, according to the Utica Police Department.

"Based on the injuries she was transported to a local hospital for treatment by the Utica Fire Department," and her injuries were non-life threatening.

A detailed description from UPD stated that "during the course of the investigation it was learned that during an argument, a male suspect cut the female victim and then left the scene. A description of the suspect was obtained, and while conducting an area check, Patrol officers located a male matching that description a short distance away. Upon stopping to speak with the party, they noticed that it appeared that he had blood on him as well. The male was then detained, and during a frisk of his person, a knife was located on him."

The male, identified by police as Asmar Bedford, 44, of Utica, was taken to the Utica Police Department for further interviews and investigation.

Bedford is charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Inmate Attack at Mohawk Correctional Facility—Two Officers Treated at Local Hospital An inmate at Mohawk Correctional Facility attacked two officers last week, which sent two officers to the hospital.

Stabbing on Main Street in New York Mills Two men are facing charges after a stabbing on Main Street in New York Mills.

Deputies: 3 Teen Siblings Stabbed in Pompey At around 9 this morning, 911 received a call regarding a possible stabbing of three teenagers in Pompey.