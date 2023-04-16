Multiple shots fired at house in south Rome

ROME, N.Y. – Multiple shots were fired at a home in Rome just after midnight on Sunday.
Rome police were called to the 300 block of South George Street around 12:15 a.m. after gunshots were heard in the area.
The officers found multiple bullet holes on the outside of one of the houses on that block.
According to police, a gray vehicle was in the area just before the shooting, but it is still unclear if it is connected to the incident.
No one was hurt, but police say the home that was hit appears to have been specifically targeted.
Police are still searching for a suspect.
Anyone with information that may help with the investigation can contact the Rome police tip line at 315-339-7744.