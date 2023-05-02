New Hartford church damage leads to teen's arrest

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A teen has been charged with criminal mischief after allegedly trying to break into St. John’s Church on Oxford Road in New Hartford this past weekend.
Around 11:30 p.m. on April 29, officers were called to the church after a passerby called 911 to report three people trying to break the glass door to the rectory.
The suspects fled when police arrived. The officers chased them and were able to apprehend all three.
Upon further investigation, officers discovered the glass on the rectory door had been smashed by a rock.
Ultimately, police charged one 15-year-old male with fourth-degree criminal mischief regarding the damage. His name will not be released due to his age.
The teen was processed and released to his parents. The case has been referred to the Oneida County Probation Department.
Police say additional charges are pending.