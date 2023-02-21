New Hartford man accused of punching woman in the head several times during domestic dispute

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly punching a woman several times and threatening her with a knife.
The victim reported the incident around 5 p.m. on Feb. 19 and New Hartford police responded to Bleachery Place to investigate.
The victim told police she was in an argument with 20-year-old Donte Cornacchia, of New Hartford, about their relationship when he allegedly punched her several times in the head and threatened her with a knife. He is also accused of breaking her phone.
The suspect wasn’t at the scene when police arrived, but he was later found and taken into custody.
Cornacchia was charged with felony criminal mischief for breaking the phone, as well as endangering the welfare of a child, menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and harassment.
Police say the victim’s injuries did not require treatment and the children are being assisted by Child Protective Services.