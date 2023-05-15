New Hartford man charged in rape investigation

The Oneida County Sherriff’s Office has arrested a New Hartford man following an investigation into a sexual abuse complaint filed late last week.
On May 12, the Child Advocacy Center was notified about allegations against 49-year-old Joseph Steele, who was accused of subjecting a 16-year-old girl to sexual contact earlier last week.
Steele was located at his residence and arrested by investigators. He is charged with one count of third-degree rape.
Steele was arraigned at is being held at the Oneida County Correctional Facility in lieu of $15,000 cash bail or $30,000 bond.
An order of protection has also been issued against Steele on the victim’s behalf.