 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New Hartford man charged in rape investigation

  • 0
Joseph Steele

The Oneida County Sherriff’s Office has arrested a New Hartford man following an investigation into a sexual abuse complaint filed late last week.

On May 12, the Child Advocacy Center was notified about allegations against 49-year-old Joseph Steele, who was accused of subjecting a 16-year-old girl to sexual contact earlier last week.

Steele was located at his residence and arrested by investigators. He is charged with one count of third-degree rape.

Steele was arraigned at is being held at the Oneida County Correctional Facility in lieu of $15,000 cash bail or $30,000 bond.

An order of protection has also been issued against Steele on the victim’s behalf.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.