New Hartford police arrest suspect in January theft

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – New Hartford police have arrested a suspect accused of stealing a purse from a vehicle on Huntington Place in late January.
The investigation started when a woman called the police to report that her purse and other items had been stolen from her car overnight. At that time, officers searched the surrounding area and found some of the woman’s property and were able to return it to her.
The investigation continued for several weeks and police were able to identify 19-year-old Ramir Brown, of Utica, as a suspect.
In March, a warrant was issued for Brown’s arrest on the charges of grand larceny for the stolen items and criminal mischief for the damage to the vehicle.
Brown was located and arrested on April 26. Police say he is also facing other charges from separate incidents being handled by other police agencies.
Brown was remanded to the Oneida County jail after his arrest.
Police continue to remind people to remove valuable items from their vehicles at night and keep their doors locked to avoid becoming a target for thieves.