New Hartford police investigating slew of recent car break-ins

New Hartford police are investigating eight car break-ins that have been reported since early last week.
Police Chief Ron Fontaine says a purse and handgun were stolen from one vehicle and a handbag from another in the St. Luke’s Hospital parking lot on Dec. 19. The windows were smashed on both vehicles.
Then on Dec. 26, six vehicles were damaged at the Chestnut Hills complex on Oneida Street in Washington Mills. Fontaine says the windows were smashed and the vehicles were rummaged through, but no items were stolen.
Police are working on getting surveillance footage to assist with these investigations.
People are reminded to reduce the risk of theft by removing valuable items from unattended vehicles.