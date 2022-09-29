New Hartford police: Man drove minivan into nail salon over domestic dispute

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A New Hartford nail salon was destroyed Tuesday night after police say a man intentionally drove his minivan through the building while drunk.
New Hartford police and New York Mills Fire Department were called to Spa Point Nails in the Orchard Plaza on Clinton Street around 10:20 p.m. after receiving a report of a vehicle hitting the building. When officers arrived, they saw 53-year-old Wenzhu Hong, of Clinton, actively driving inside the business, destroying the interior.
According to police, Hong was upset over an ongoing domestic dispute.
Hong was arrested and charged with felony criminal mischief and driving while intoxicated.
Hong was remanded to the Oneida County jail.